    Southcom Leader Talks About Latin America

    DC, UNITED STATES

    07.20.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    Army Gen. Laura J. Richardson, U.S. Southern Command commander, discusses Latin America with David Ignatius, columnist and associate editor of The Washington Post, during the Aspen Security Conference.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2022
    Date Posted: 07.20.2022 14:54
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 850912
    Filename: DOD_109117365
    Length: 00:52:04
    Location: DC, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Southcom Leader Talks About Latin America, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    DGOV
    #DGOVLIVE
