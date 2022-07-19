WAREX 78-22-02 AWT Medicate B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/850905" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Spc. Erik Reyes, a transportation management coordinator for the 470th Movement Control Battalion, 103rd Sustainment Command, discusses his role as a squad leader during Army Warrior Tasks training as part of Warrior Exercise 78-22-02 July 19, 2022, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The 78th Training Division will conduct WAREX 78-22-02 from July 16-30 at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, in order to build Warfighter collective readiness and prepare units to execute mission in support of Unified Land Operations. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Ryan Rayno)