    WAREX 78-22-02 AWT Medicate B-Roll

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Ryan Rayno 

    181st Infantry Brigade

    Spc. Erik Reyes, a transportation management coordinator for the 470th Movement Control Battalion, 103rd Sustainment Command, discusses his role as a squad leader during Army Warrior Tasks training as part of Warrior Exercise 78-22-02 July 19, 2022, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The 78th Training Division will conduct WAREX 78-22-02 from July 16-30 at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, in order to build Warfighter collective readiness and prepare units to execute mission in support of Unified Land Operations. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Ryan Rayno)

    Date Taken: 07.19.2022
    Date Posted: 07.20.2022 17:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 850905
    VIRIN: 220719-A-FK859-619
    Filename: DOD_109117231
    Length: 00:03:54
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Hometown: GLENDALE HEIGHTS, IL, US

    This work, WAREX 78-22-02 AWT Medicate B-Roll, by SSG Ryan Rayno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

