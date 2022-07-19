Spc. Erik Reyes, a transportation management coordinator for the 470th Movement Control Battalion, 103rd Sustainment Command, discusses his role as a squad leader during Army Warrior Tasks training as part of Warrior Exercise 78-22-02 July 19, 2022, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The 78th Training Division will conduct WAREX 78-22-02 from July 16-30 at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, in order to build Warfighter collective readiness and prepare units to execute mission in support of Unified Land Operations. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Ryan Rayno)
|Date Taken:
|07.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2022 17:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|850905
|VIRIN:
|220719-A-FK859-619
|Filename:
|DOD_109117231
|Length:
|00:03:54
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Hometown:
|GLENDALE HEIGHTS, IL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, WAREX 78-22-02 AWT Medicate B-Roll, by SSG Ryan Rayno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT