Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    148th Fighter Wing Hosts 21st Annual Delta Dream Flight

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DULUTH, MN, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2022

    Video by Senior Master Sgt. Ralph Kapustka 

    148th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Delta Air Lines and the Organization of Black Aerospace Professionals hosted approximately 150 students, ages 13-18, on the airline's 21st annual Dream Flight from Atlanta to the 148th Fighter Wing, Minnesota Air National Guard, Duluth, Minnesota on July 15, 2022. The fighter wing transformed their maintenance hangar into an interactive, educational round robin experience featuring an F-16 fighting falcon, F-16 aircraft maintenance personnel, explosive ordnance disposal personnel and equipment, and an F-35 Lightning II and personnel from the F-35 Demonstration Team, 388th Fighter Wing.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2022
    Date Posted: 07.20.2022 13:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 850902
    VIRIN: 220715-Z-LR879-2001
    Filename: DOD_109117221
    Length: 00:04:07
    Location: DULUTH, MN, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 148th Fighter Wing Hosts 21st Annual Delta Dream Flight, by SMSgt Ralph Kapustka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    148th Fighter Wing
    Minnesota National Guard
    National Guard
    AFRS Det 1

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT