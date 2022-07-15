148th Fighter Wing Hosts 21st Annual Delta Dream Flight

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Delta Air Lines and the Organization of Black Aerospace Professionals hosted approximately 150 students, ages 13-18, on the airline's 21st annual Dream Flight from Atlanta to the 148th Fighter Wing, Minnesota Air National Guard, Duluth, Minnesota on July 15, 2022. The fighter wing transformed their maintenance hangar into an interactive, educational round robin experience featuring an F-16 fighting falcon, F-16 aircraft maintenance personnel, explosive ordnance disposal personnel and equipment, and an F-35 Lightning II and personnel from the F-35 Demonstration Team, 388th Fighter Wing.