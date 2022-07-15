148th Fighter Wing Hosts 21st Annual Delta Dream Flight

Delta Air Lines and the Organization of Black Aerospace Professionals hosted approximately 150 students, ages 13-18, on the airline's 21st annual Dream Flight from Atlanta to the 148th Fighter Wing, Minnesota Air National Guard, Duluth, Minnesota on July 15, 2022. The fighter wing transformed their maintenance hangar into an interactive, educational round robin experience featuring an F-16 fighting falcon, F-16 aircraft maintenance personnel, explosive ordnance disposal personnel and equipment, and an F-35 Lightning II and personnel from the F-35 Demonstration Team, 388th Fighter Wing.
07.15.2022
07.20.2022
B-Roll
|Location:
DULUTH, MN, US
