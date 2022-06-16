Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Archangel Medical Exercise 2022

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Christopher Stolze 

    24th Special Operations Wing Public Affairs   

    Video commercial featuring Special Operations Forces activity during Archangel medical exercise at Fort Bragg, NC, 16 June 2022. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Christopher H. Stolze)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2022
    Date Posted: 07.20.2022 12:21
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 850896
    VIRIN: 220616-F-NT363-9001
    Filename: DOD_109117161
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Archangel Medical Exercise 2022, by SrA Christopher Stolze, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    IDMT
    SOF
    Special Tactics
    SOST
    24 SOW
    SOFME

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT