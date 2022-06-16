Video commercial featuring Special Operations Forces activity during Archangel medical exercise at Fort Bragg, NC, 16 June 2022. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Christopher H. Stolze)
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2022 12:21
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|850896
|VIRIN:
|220616-F-NT363-9001
|Filename:
|DOD_109117161
|Length:
|00:00:49
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Archangel Medical Exercise 2022, by SrA Christopher Stolze, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT