HMH-366 Marines Fly Gunnery and Night Operations

U.S. Marines with Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 366 engage simulated ground targets and fly night operations at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base (NAS JRB) Fort Worth, Texas, July 14, 2022. HMH-366 trained to ensure standardization and combat readiness in preparation for operational deployments. HMH-366 is a subordinate unit of 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW), the aviation combat element of II Marine Expeditionary Force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Pfc. Rowdy Vanskike)
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2022 11:28
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|850890
|VIRIN:
|220714-M-YH653-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109116942
|Length:
|00:03:52
|Location:
|FORT WORTH, TX, US
