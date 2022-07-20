Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rochester Harbor East Pier Repair

    ROCHESTER, NY, UNITED STATES

    07.20.2022

    Video by Shaina Souder 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District's repair of the Rochester Harbor East pier repair is well under way!

    The repair work impacts a ~425-feet section of the pier, and includes the driving of steel sheet-pile on both sides, with double steel channel walls and tie rods anchoring the tops of wall together.

    During construction, the navigation channel remains open but the construction site and portions of the pier are closed.

    Date Taken: 07.20.2022
    Date Posted: 07.20.2022 08:36
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 850876
    VIRIN: 220720-O-YS819-339
    Filename: DOD_109116666
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: ROCHESTER, NY, US 

    This work, Rochester Harbor East Pier Repair, by Shaina Souder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

