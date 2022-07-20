video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District's repair of the Rochester Harbor East pier repair is well under way!



The repair work impacts a ~425-feet section of the pier, and includes the driving of steel sheet-pile on both sides, with double steel channel walls and tie rods anchoring the tops of wall together.



During construction, the navigation channel remains open but the construction site and portions of the pier are closed.