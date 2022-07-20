The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District's repair of the Rochester Harbor East pier repair is well under way!
The repair work impacts a ~425-feet section of the pier, and includes the driving of steel sheet-pile on both sides, with double steel channel walls and tie rods anchoring the tops of wall together.
During construction, the navigation channel remains open but the construction site and portions of the pier are closed.
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2022 08:36
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|850876
|VIRIN:
|220720-O-YS819-339
|Filename:
|DOD_109116666
|Length:
|00:01:08
|Location:
|ROCHESTER, NY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Rochester Harbor East Pier Repair, by Shaina Souder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT