Garuda Canti Dharma - Hawaii National Guard

Soldiers of the Hawaii National Guard participated in the Garuda Canti Dharma exercise to train on various tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTP's) alongside Indonesian partners to enhance PKO abilities and experience. (U.S. Army video SGT Keaton Habeck)
|07.20.2022
|07.20.2022 05:01
|Package
|850867
|220720-A-OJ129-1001
|DOD_109116549
|00:02:00
|JAKARTA, ID
|2
|2
