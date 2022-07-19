Carrier strike groups sail under NATO command (International)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Synopsis

For the first time since the end of the Cold War, a US Navy aircraft carrier sailed under NATO command.



The USS Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (CSG) first sailed under the command of Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO (STRIKFORNATO) in February 2022, during vigilance activity Neptune Strike 22, and most recently during Exercise Neptune Spear 22 in May. The carrier has sailed with CSGs from France, Italy and Spain since arriving in the Mediterranean Sea late last year.



Together, the strike groups have practised operating as a combined maritime task force. Their carrier-launched fighter jets have helped secure the skies over the eastern part of the Alliance, providing a crucial show of support during a time of increased tensions.



STRIKFORNATO, a naval command based in Portugal, provides command and control to Allied flotillas. Centralising control helps NATO better coordinate sea and air operations across ships from different countries.

Transcript

THIS YEAR THE US NAVY CARRIER STRIKE GROUP HARRY S. TRUMAN



CAME UNDER NATO COMMAND



IT’S THE FIRST TIME NATO HAS COMMANDED A US CARRIER SINCE THE COLD WAR



DIRECT COMMAND OF ALLIED SHIPS HELPS NAVAL COMMANDERS



TEST THEIR ABILITY TO SEAMLESSLY WORK TOGETHER



FROM THE NORTHERN SEAS



TO THE SOUTHERN SEAS



TOGETHER, THEY STRENGTHEN

NATO’S DEFENCES



BY HELPING SECURE THE SKIES

WITH FIGHTER JETS



AND PROVIDING A STRONG NATO PRESENCE AT SEA

Music

“Balloon Flight” by Bruno Pilloix

Usage rights

This media asset is free for editorial broadcast, print, online and radio use. It is restricted for use for other purposes. Footage courtesy of the US Department of Defense, the Italian Navy and the Spanish Navy.