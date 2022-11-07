F-35 Visit

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Six U.S. Air Force F-35 Lightning II aircraft arrived from the 356th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron, Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 5, 2022, to conduct combined training with the Republic of Korea Air Force. During the training, U.S. forces and ROKAF conducted familiarization and routine training flights to enhance interoperability between the two Air Forces to perform and operate on and around the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. Angel Sanchez)