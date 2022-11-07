Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-35 Visit

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    07.11.2022

    Video by Spc. Angel Sanchez 

    AFN Kunsan

    Six U.S. Air Force F-35 Lightning II aircraft arrived from the 356th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron, Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 5, 2022, to conduct combined training with the Republic of Korea Air Force. During the training, U.S. forces and ROKAF conducted familiarization and routine training flights to enhance interoperability between the two Air Forces to perform and operate on and around the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. Angel Sanchez)

    Date Taken: 07.11.2022
    Date Posted: 07.20.2022 01:46
    Category: B-Roll
    VIRIN: 220711-A-TO062-0001
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR 

    F-35

