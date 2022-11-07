F-35 Visit

Six U.S. Air Force F-35 Lightning II aircraft arrived from the 356th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron, Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 5, 2022, to conduct combined training with the Republic of Korea Air Force. During the training, U.S. forces and ROKAF conducted familiarization and routine training flights to enhance interoperability between the two Air Forces to perform and operate on and around the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. Angel Sanchez)
|07.11.2022
|07.20.2022 01:46
|B-Roll
|850854
|220711-A-TO062-0001
|DOD_109116353
|00:01:00
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
|1
|1
