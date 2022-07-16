PID: 220719-YKS-FFSC Yokosuka Splash Country Festival-Coto
Title: FFSC Yokosuka Splash Country Festival
Date: 19 JUL 2022
VIRIN: 220719-N-JC445-1001
Runtime: 00:59:29
Unit: DMA Media Center-Yokosuka
Producer: MC2 Mario Coto
Font ID:
(0:04) - PO2 Mario Coto, Reporting
(0:24) - April Woody
Volunteer Coordinator
Caption/Lead:
220719-N-JC445-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (July 19, 2022) - Fleet and Family Support Center Yokosuka held a Splash Country Festival. The event was held as a way for the CFAY community meet and greet various installation organizations and promote summer safety. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mario Coto/Released)
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2022 01:04
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|850852
|VIRIN:
|220719-N-JC445-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109116280
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA NAVAL BASE, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific Update - FFSC Yokosuka Splash Country Festival, by PO2 Mario Coto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT