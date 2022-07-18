Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Valkyrie Training with partner nations B-roll

    BELLOWS AIR FORCE STATION, HI, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2022

    Video by Cpl. Sydney Smith 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    220718-M-WC972-5018 BELLOWS AIR FORCE STATION, Hawaii (July 18, 2022) U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman and Mexican Sailors work alongside each other during Valkyrie training in support of Rim on the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2022, July 18. In order to maintain the lives of forces on the ground, the U.S. Navy adopted the emergency fresh whole blood transfusion procedure known as "Valkyrie" from the U. S. Army's special operations ranger low tier whole blood program. Twenty-six nations, 38 ships, four submarines, more than 170 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC 2022 from June 29 to Aug. 4 in and around the Hawaiian Islands and Southern California. The world’s largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC 2022 provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world’s oceans. RIMPAC 2022 is the 28th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Sydney Smith)

    Date Taken: 07.18.2022
    Date Posted: 07.20.2022 01:14
    Location: BELLOWS AIR FORCE STATION, HI, US 

    TAGS

    USMC
    interoperability
    Valkyrie
    capable adaptive partners
    MAGTF-7
    RIMPAC2022

