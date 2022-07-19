Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    07.19.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sean Lynch 

    AFN Yokosuka

    220720-N-CU072-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (July 20, 2022) - This spot highlights the various services provided by Yokosuka's Fleet and Family Support Center. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sean Lynch/Released)

    This work, Fleet and Family Support Center Spot, by PO2 Sean Lynch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fleet and Family Support Center
    AFN Yokosuka
    FFSC
    Yokosuka

