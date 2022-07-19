220720-N-CU072-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (July 20, 2022) - This spot highlights the various services provided by Yokosuka's Fleet and Family Support Center. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sean Lynch/Released)
|Date Taken:
|07.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.19.2022 20:53
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|850835
|VIRIN:
|220720-N-CU072-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109115978
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fleet and Family Support Center Spot, by PO2 Sean Lynch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
