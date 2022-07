B-Roll string Pet Care Center

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



THE NEW USAG HUMPHREYS PET CARE CENTER, OPERATED BY FIRST CLASS PETS, IS OPEN FOR OPERATIONS. PROVIDING AMENITIES TO SUIT ALL YOUR FURRY FRIENDS. THE PET CARE CENTER OFFERS GROOMING SERVICES, PET WASH AREAS, PET TRAVEL ASSISTANCE, INCLUDING KENNEL SIZING FOR INTERNATIONAL TRAVEL WITH YOUR PET,A SMALL SHOP FOR PET SUPPLIES, AND PET BOARDING. BOARDING ALLOWS FOR YOU TO HOUSE YOUR PET FOR SHORT PERIOD OF TIME WHILE NEEDED. THE CENTER ACCEPTS BOARDING FOR MOST MAMMALS INCLUDING RABBITS, FERRETS AND GUINEA PIGS, AND OF COURSE CATS AND DOGS. PROVIDING BASIC NEEDS AND A VARIETY OF ACTIVITIES DURING THE DAY FOR YOUR PET TO REMAIN ACTIVE. THE PET CARE CENTER ENSURES THAT THERE ARE PLENTY OF WAYS FOR YOUR PET TO ENJOY THEIR STAY, AS WELL AS REMAIN HEALTHY WHILE YOUR AWAY.