Soldiers from across the Division conduct the Army Combat Fitness Test at Leaders Field Schofield, Hawaii on July 19, 2022. This event was one of a series of events as part of the Best Squad Competition in which assigned squads are tested on their physical training, endurance, military skills and situational survival tactics. (U.S. Army B-roll by Staff Sgt. Casey Salgado).
|Date Taken:
|07.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.19.2022 20:34
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|850832
|VIRIN:
|220719-A-BV079-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109115969
|Length:
|00:01:35
|Location:
|HI, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, USARPAC BSC 2022: Hawaii, 25th ID Soldiers conduct ACFT, by SSG Casey Salgado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
