Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Multinational Forces Conduct Landing Force Exercise RIMPAC 22

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MARINE CORPS TRAINING AREA BELLOWS, HI, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Quentin Todd 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    210718-N-LC749-1003
    MARINE CORPS TRAINING AREA BELLOWS, Hawaii (July 18, 2022) U.S. Marines 3rd Reconnaissance Battalion, 3rd Marine Division and Royal Australian Soldiers, assigned to 2nd Battalion, The Royal Australian Regiment, conduct a multinational landing force exercise during Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2022. Twenty-six nations, 38 ships, four submarines, more than 170 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC from June 29 to Aug. 4 in and around the Hawaiian Islands and Southern California. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2022 is the 28th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Quentin Todd)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.18.2022
    Date Posted: 07.20.2022 00:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 850830
    VIRIN: 220718-N-LC749-1003
    Filename: DOD_109115967
    Length: 00:00:46
    Location: MARINE CORPS TRAINING AREA BELLOWS, HI, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Multinational Forces Conduct Landing Force Exercise RIMPAC 22, by PO2 Quentin Todd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NAVY
    NR NPASE-W
    RIMPAC2022
    RIMAPAC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT