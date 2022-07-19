USARPAC BSC 2022: Hawaii, 25th ID Soldiers INDV Lanes

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers from across the Division conduct medical extraction, weapons assembly, map reading, first aid, how to employ hand grenades and defense advanced GPS receiver training at Schofield, Hawaii on July 19, 2022. In its ongoing effort to build strong, cohesive teams, the Army created the Best Squad Competition in which squads are tested in military knowledge and team building exercises.(U.S. Army B-roll by Staff Sgt. Casey Salgado).