USARPAC BSC 2022: Hawaii, 25th ID Soldiers INDV Lanes

Soldiers from across the Division conduct medical extraction, weapons assembly, map reading, first aid, how to employ hand grenades and defense advanced GPS receiver training at Schofield, Hawaii on July 19, 2022. In its ongoing effort to build strong, cohesive teams, the Army created the Best Squad Competition in which squads are tested in military knowledge and team building exercises.(U.S. Army B-roll by Staff Sgt. Casey Salgado).
|Date Taken:
|07.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.19.2022 20:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|850829
|VIRIN:
|220719-A-BV079-1031
|Filename:
|DOD_109115935
|Length:
|00:01:53
|Location:
|HI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
