    USARPAC BSC 2022: Hawaii, 25th ID Soldiers conduct ACFT

    HI, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Casey Salgado 

    25th Infantry Division   

    Soldiers from across the Division conduct the Army Combat Fitness Test at Leaders Field Schofield, Hawaii on July 19, 2022. This event was one of a series of events as part of the Best Squad Competition in which assigned squads are tested on their physical training, endurance, military skills and situational survival tactics. (U.S. Army B-roll by Staff Sgt. Casey Salgado).

    Date Taken: 07.19.2022
    Date Posted: 07.19.2022 19:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 850824
    VIRIN: 220719-A-BV079-1021
    Filename: DOD_109115830
    Length: 00:00:21
    Location: HI, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USARPAC BSC 2022: Hawaii, 25th ID Soldiers conduct ACFT, by SSG Casey Salgado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #USARPACBestSquad #ArmyBestSquad

