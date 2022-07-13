U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning IIs assigned to the 388th Fighter Wing, Hill Air Force Base, Utah, take off from Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, to conduct Agile Combat Employment operations, July 12, 2022. ACE is a new warfighting concept that U.S. Pacific Air Forces is operationalizing to ensure agility, deterrence, and resiliency in a contested or degraded environment. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Esteban Esquivel)
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.19.2022 19:28
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|850818
|VIRIN:
|220713-F-LU725-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109115738
|Length:
|00:01:14
|Location:
|YIGO, GU
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, F-35s take off from Andersen AFB, by TSgt Esteban Esquivel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT