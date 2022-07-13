F-35s take off from Andersen AFB

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning IIs assigned to the 388th Fighter Wing, Hill Air Force Base, Utah, take off from Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, to conduct Agile Combat Employment operations, July 12, 2022. ACE is a new warfighting concept that U.S. Pacific Air Forces is operationalizing to ensure agility, deterrence, and resiliency in a contested or degraded environment. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Esteban Esquivel)