    F-35s take off from Andersen AFB

    YIGO, GUAM

    07.13.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Esteban Esquivel 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning IIs assigned to the 388th Fighter Wing, Hill Air Force Base, Utah, take off from Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, to conduct Agile Combat Employment operations, July 12, 2022. ACE is a new warfighting concept that U.S. Pacific Air Forces is operationalizing to ensure agility, deterrence, and resiliency in a contested or degraded environment. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Esteban Esquivel)

    Date Taken: 07.13.2022
    Date Posted: 07.19.2022 19:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 850818
    VIRIN: 220713-F-LU725-1001
    Filename: DOD_109115738
    Length: 00:01:14
    Location: YIGO, GU 

    This work, F-35s take off from Andersen AFB, by TSgt Esteban Esquivel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Hill AFB
    ACE
    F-35A
    AAFB

