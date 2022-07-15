Spc. Liam Lee representing 2BCT, 101st ABN DIV in XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition

Spc Liam Lee, representing 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), will participate in the upcoming XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition at Fort Stewart, Ga. The winner of the XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition will advance to the first Army-wide Best Squad Competition this September.
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.19.2022 18:41
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|850816
|VIRIN:
|220715-A-ZM578-041
|Filename:
|DOD_109115643
|Length:
|00:00:52
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
