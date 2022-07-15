Spc. Liam Lee representing 2BCT, 101st ABN DIV in XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/850816" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Spc Liam Lee, representing 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), will participate in the upcoming XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition at Fort Stewart, Ga. The winner of the XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition will advance to the first Army-wide Best Squad Competition this September.