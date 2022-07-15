Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Spc. Liam Lee representing 2BCT, 101st ABN DIV in XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2022

    Video by Spc. Kendall Lewis 

    40th Public Affairs Detachment

    Spc Liam Lee, representing 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), will participate in the upcoming XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition at Fort Stewart, Ga. The winner of the XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition will advance to the first Army-wide Best Squad Competition this September.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2022
    Date Posted: 07.19.2022 18:41
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 850816
    VIRIN: 220715-A-ZM578-041
    Filename: DOD_109115643
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spc. Liam Lee representing 2BCT, 101st ABN DIV in XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition, by SPC Kendall Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    101st
    AASLT
    101stBestSquad22

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT