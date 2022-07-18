Meet the new vice commander of the 17th Training Wing, Col. Christopher Corbett!
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.19.2022 18:02
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|850813
|VIRIN:
|220718-F-SN616-937
|Filename:
|DOD_109115584
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AFB, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Introducing Col. Christopher Corbett, 17th TRW Vice Commander, by SSgt Jermaine Ayers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT