    2022 John D. Kaupiko Canoe Regatta: Interview

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jordan Gilbert 

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Lester Williams, sergeant major, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, is interviewed during the John D. Kaupiko Canoe Regatta, MCBH, July 17, 2022. MCBH hosted the canoe regatta in conjunction with the Hui Nalu Canoe Club, as an opportunity to foster relations between the base and the local community. MCBH previously hosted the event in 2014, 2015, 2017 and 2019. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Jordan E. Gilbert)

    Date Taken: 07.17.2022
    Date Posted: 07.19.2022 19:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 850810
    VIRIN: 220717-M-RB959-1002
    Filename: DOD_109115545
    Length: 00:03:47
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, US 

    Kaneohe Bay
    Marine Corps Base Hawaii
    race
    MCBH
    canoe regatta
    Hui Nalu

