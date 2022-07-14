Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A Day at Red Flag 22-3 with AGE

    NV, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Chloe Shanes 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class William Malley, 1st Maintainer Squadron aerospace ground equipment mechanic, gives a quick tour of a day during Red Flag 22-3 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, July 14, 2022.

    Date Taken: 07.14.2022
    Date Posted: 07.19.2022 18:03
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 850807
    VIRIN: 220714-F-BD665-7001
    Filename: DOD_109115530
    Length: 00:00:43
    Location: NV, US

    This work, A Day at Red Flag 22-3 with AGE, by SrA Chloe Shanes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ACC
    1st Fighter Wing
    JBLE
    1st MXS
    Red Flag Nellis
    RFNAFB

