AMCOM Command Video

The U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command (AMCOM), headquartered at Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is a lifecycle management command dedicated to integrating sustainment, logistics and contracting in order to support the

product lifecycle management efforts. AMCOM is composed of six major organizations and commands: Corpus Christi Army Depot; Letterkenny Army Depot; the U.S. Army Aviation Center Logistics Command (ACLC); the AMCOM Logistics Center (ALC); the U.S. Army Test, Measurement and Diagnostic Equipment Activity (USATA); and the Security Assistance Management Directorate (SAMD).