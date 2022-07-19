Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AMCOM Command Video

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2022

    Video by Jeremy Coburn 

    U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command

    The U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command (AMCOM), headquartered at Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is a lifecycle management command dedicated to integrating sustainment, logistics and contracting in order to support the
    product lifecycle management efforts. AMCOM is composed of six major organizations and commands: Corpus Christi Army Depot; Letterkenny Army Depot; the U.S. Army Aviation Center Logistics Command (ACLC); the AMCOM Logistics Center (ALC); the U.S. Army Test, Measurement and Diagnostic Equipment Activity (USATA); and the Security Assistance Management Directorate (SAMD).

    Date Taken: 07.19.2022
    Date Posted: 07.19.2022 16:53
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 850798
    VIRIN: 220719-O-CT301-488
    Filename: DOD_109115411
    Length: 00:10:18
    Location: REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US 

    This work, AMCOM Command Video, by Jeremy Coburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AMCOM
    U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command

