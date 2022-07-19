AMCOM Command Video

The U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command (AMCOM), headquartered at Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is a lifecycle management command dedicated to integrating sustainment, logistics and contracting in order to support the
product lifecycle management efforts. AMCOM is composed of six major organizations and commands: Corpus Christi Army Depot; Letterkenny Army Depot; the U.S. Army Aviation Center Logistics Command (ACLC); the AMCOM Logistics Center (ALC); the U.S. Army Test, Measurement and Diagnostic Equipment Activity (USATA); and the Security Assistance Management Directorate (SAMD).
|Date Taken:
|07.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.19.2022 16:53
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|850798
|VIRIN:
|220719-O-CT301-488
|Filename:
|DOD_109115411
|Length:
|00:10:18
|Location:
|REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
