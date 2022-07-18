Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Et Al Episode 2 - Low Head Dams

    UNITED STATES

    07.18.2022

    Video by Andria Allmond  

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Portland District

    USACE Public Affairs Specialist Andie Allmond explains the dangers of Low Head Dams

    Date Taken: 07.18.2022
    Date Posted: 07.19.2022 15:59
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 850797
    VIRIN: 220718-A-SO401-392
    Filename: DOD_109115292
    Length: 00:01:25
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Et Al Episode 2 - Low Head Dams, by Andria Allmond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    safety
    awareness
    dam
    flood risk
    low head dams

