Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Leadership Snacks; Fixed and Growth Mindsets

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2022

    Courtesy Video

    7th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    On today's episode of Leadership Snacks, Dr. George teaches you how to recognize the differences in ourselves and the ways we change.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.19.2022
    Date Posted: 07.19.2022 12:05
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 850764
    VIRIN: 220719-F-LK778-1001
    Filename: DOD_109114750
    Length: 00:05:07
    Location: DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Leadership Snacks; Fixed and Growth Mindsets, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Dyess
    Leadership Snack
    Dr George

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT