Centennial Range training mission

Members of the 54th Operations Support Squadron range operations center conduct a class A training mission at Centennial Air Force Training Range on Fort Bliss, Texas, July 12, 2022. Range operators score pilots on how accurately they are able to hit specified targets during the range portions of their flying training. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Corinna Diaz)