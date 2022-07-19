Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Centennial Range training mission

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Corinna Diaz 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the 54th Operations Support Squadron range operations center conduct a class A training mission at Centennial Air Force Training Range on Fort Bliss, Texas, July 12, 2022. Range operators score pilots on how accurately they are able to hit specified targets during the range portions of their flying training. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Corinna Diaz)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.19.2022
    Date Posted: 07.19.2022 11:34
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 850760
    VIRIN: 220719-F-NB682-1001
    Filename: DOD_109114697
    Length: 00:01:21
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Centennial Range training mission, by A1C Corinna Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Training
    F-16 Viper
    Student Pilots
    Centennial Range
    Range Operation Center

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT