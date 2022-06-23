Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Dr. Scott Miner Promotes Men’s Health Month

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2022

    Video by Justin Moeller 

    Blanchfield Army Community Hospital

    For Men’s Health Month, Dr. Scott Miner, of the Screaming Eagle Medical Home in Clarksville, Tennessee, shares the importance of regular checkups for men.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2022
    Date Posted: 07.19.2022 10:17
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 850751
    VIRIN: 220623-A-DQ133-001
    Filename: DOD_109114483
    Length: 00:02:15
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US 
    Hometown: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dr. Scott Miner Promotes Men’s Health Month, by Justin Moeller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Medical
    Health
    BACH
    AMMED
    DHA
    MHF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT