For Men’s Health Month, Dr. Scott Miner, of the Screaming Eagle Medical Home in Clarksville, Tennessee, shares the importance of regular checkups for men.
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.19.2022 10:17
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|850751
|VIRIN:
|220623-A-DQ133-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109114483
|Length:
|00:02:15
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
|Hometown:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Dr. Scott Miner Promotes Men’s Health Month, by Justin Moeller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT