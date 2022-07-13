Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Thomas Hicks Promotes Family Advocacy Program

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2022

    Video by Justin Moeller 

    Blanchfield Army Community Hospital

    Thomas Hicks, with the Family Advocacy Program (FAP), explains how FAP helps Soldiers and their Families recognize and prepare for the unique challenges of military lifestyles. Their services provide assessments, counseling services, and linkage with resources to aid individuals in reducing the risk of neglect or abuse.

    Date Taken: 07.13.2022
    Date Posted: 07.19.2022 10:09
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 850750
    VIRIN: 220713-A-DQ133-002
    Filename: DOD_109114451
    Length: 00:00:28
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Thomas Hicks Promotes Family Advocacy Program, by Justin Moeller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Medical
    Health
    BACH
    AMMED
    DHA
    MHF

