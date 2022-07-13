Thomas Hicks Promotes Family Advocacy Program

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Thomas Hicks, with the Family Advocacy Program (FAP), explains how FAP helps Soldiers and their Families recognize and prepare for the unique challenges of military lifestyles. Their services provide assessments, counseling services, and linkage with resources to aid individuals in reducing the risk of neglect or abuse.