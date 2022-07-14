Archaeologist Tyler Olsen with Colorado State University’s Center for Environmental Management of Military Lands working in partnership with Fort McCoy's Directorate of Public Works Environmental Division Natural Resources Branch discusses how some archaeology work is completed while using a shaker and more July 14, 2022, while working on an archaeology dig on South Post at Fort McCoy, Wis. Olsen has participated in many digs at Fort McCoy and also explains the significance of artifacts they find and have found. Archaeology work has been ongoing on Fort McCoy for decades to not only look back and document the post's military history, but also the area's distant past where artifacts thousands of years old have been found. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.19.2022 08:49
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|850741
|VIRIN:
|220714-A-OK556-096
|Filename:
|DOD_109114256
|Length:
|00:09:19
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Archaeologist Tyler Olsen explains archaeology work while working special 2022 Fort McCoy dig, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT