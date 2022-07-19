Logistics On Location: Seymour Johnson AFB, Providing Combat Air Power

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Supplying air power is the mission of the 4th Fighter Wing, 336th Fighter Generation Squadron Rockets at Seymour Johnson AFB, NC. They do this by starting with top rate logistics and partnering with agencies like the Defense Logistics Agency. DLA is proud to support this excellent team as they achieve mission success. #WarfighterFirst