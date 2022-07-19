Supplying air power is the mission of the 4th Fighter Wing, 336th Fighter Generation Squadron Rockets at Seymour Johnson AFB, NC. They do this by starting with top rate logistics and partnering with agencies like the Defense Logistics Agency. DLA is proud to support this excellent team as they achieve mission success. #WarfighterFirst
|Date Taken:
|07.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.19.2022 07:52
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|850734
|VIRIN:
|220719-D-LU733-106
|PIN:
|505812
|Filename:
|DOD_109114178
|Length:
|00:01:09
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Logistics On Location: Seymour Johnson AFB, Providing Combat Air Power (open caption), by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT