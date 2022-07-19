Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Logistics On Location: Seymour Johnson AFB, Providing Combat Air Power (open caption)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    07.19.2022

    Video by Nutan Chada 

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    Supplying air power is the mission of the 4th Fighter Wing, 336th Fighter Generation Squadron Rockets at Seymour Johnson AFB, NC. They do this by starting with top rate logistics and partnering with agencies like the Defense Logistics Agency. DLA is proud to support this excellent team as they achieve mission success. #WarfighterFirst

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.19.2022
    Date Posted: 07.19.2022 07:52
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 850734
    VIRIN: 220719-D-LU733-106
    PIN: 505812
    Filename: DOD_109114178
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Logistics On Location: Seymour Johnson AFB, Providing Combat Air Power (open caption), by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Seymour Johnson AFB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT