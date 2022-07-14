The winner for Best Officer from the 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, and Explosives (CBRNE) Best Warrior Competition, is Cpt. John Lintner with 48th Chemical Brigade, pose for a photo during the awards ceremony at Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, July 14, 2022. The 20th CBRNE Command’s Best Squad Competition and Best Warrior Competition is a single event used to select the best Noncommissioned Officer of the Year and Soldier of the Year from Soldiers within the command and its major subordinate commands.
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.19.2022 08:43
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|850727
|VIRIN:
|220714-A-DD152-129
|Filename:
|DOD_109114104
|Length:
|00:00:56
|Location:
|MD, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 20th CBRNE Best Warrior & Best Squad Competition, by SSG Apolonia Gaspar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT