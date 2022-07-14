Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    20th CBRNE Best Warrior & Best Squad Competition

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MD, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Apolonia Gaspar 

    20th CBRNE Command

    The winner for Best Officer from the 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, and Explosives (CBRNE) Best Warrior Competition, is Cpt. John Lintner with 48th Chemical Brigade, pose for a photo during the awards ceremony at Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, July 14, 2022. The 20th CBRNE Command’s Best Squad Competition and Best Warrior Competition is a single event used to select the best Noncommissioned Officer of the Year and Soldier of the Year from Soldiers within the command and its major subordinate commands.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2022
    Date Posted: 07.19.2022 08:43
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 850727
    VIRIN: 220714-A-DD152-129
    Filename: DOD_109114104
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: MD, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 20th CBRNE Best Warrior & Best Squad Competition, by SSG Apolonia Gaspar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Best Warrior Competition
    best squad competition
    48th chemical brigade
    52nd EOD
    20th CBRNE
    71st EOD

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT