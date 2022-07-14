20th CBRNE Best Warrior & Best Squad Competition

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The winner for Best Officer from the 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, and Explosives (CBRNE) Best Warrior Competition, is Cpt. John Lintner with 48th Chemical Brigade, pose for a photo during the awards ceremony at Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, July 14, 2022. The 20th CBRNE Command’s Best Squad Competition and Best Warrior Competition is a single event used to select the best Noncommissioned Officer of the Year and Soldier of the Year from Soldiers within the command and its major subordinate commands.