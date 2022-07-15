Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    86th AW Change of Command (720p without graphics)

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, GERMANY

    07.15.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Philip Bryant 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Otis Jones assumed command of the 86th Airlift Wing during a ceremony July 15, 2022, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Philip Bryant)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2022
    Date Posted: 07.19.2022 05:24
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 850724
    VIRIN: 220715-F-IP635-1002
    Filename: DOD_109114080
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, DE 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 86th AW Change of Command (720p without graphics), by TSgt Philip Bryant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    86th AW
    Air Force
    Ramstein
    Change of Command
    86th AW CoC

