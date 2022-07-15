U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Otis Jones assumed command of the 86th Airlift Wing during a ceremony July 15, 2022, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Philip Bryant)
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.19.2022 05:21
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|850722
|VIRIN:
|220715-F-IP635-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109114078
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 86th AW Change of Command (1080p with graphics), by TSgt Philip Bryant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT