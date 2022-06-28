Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MEDCOM Europe 2022 Best Squad Competition (720p w-o graphics)

    LANDSTUHL, GERMANY

    06.28.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Stephanie Gelardo 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    Regional Health Command Europe hosted their 2022 Best Squad Competition at the Landstuhl Training Area, Germany, May 23rd - 26th. The competition evaluated individuals to find the top junior officer, top two non-commissioned officers, and the top three junior soldiers to represent RHCE at the MEDCOM Best Leader Competition in Fort Benning, Georgia.

    Date Taken: 06.28.2022
    Date Posted: 07.19.2022 05:21
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 850721
    VIRIN: 220628-F-FK174-002
    Filename: DOD_109114077
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: LANDSTUHL, DE 

    TAGS

    Best Squad Competition
    BSC
    RHCE
    Regional Health Command
    AFN In-Focus
    Landstuhl Army Base

