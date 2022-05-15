TSgt Marcus Allen-Hall, SSgt Devin Freeze and SrA Sari Seibert performed in KMC Onstage’s Complete Works of William Shakespeare Abridged directed by Phil Vannoorbeeck at the Kleber Community Activities Center, Daenner Kaserne May 15, 2022. The actors were the first active duty cast in recent memory for KMC Onstage.
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.19.2022 04:53
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|850718
|VIRIN:
|220515-F-FK174-002
|Filename:
|DOD_109114072
|Length:
|00:00:52
|Location:
|DAENNER KASERNE, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, KMC Onstage Active-Duty Cast (720p w-o graphics), by SrA Stephanie Gelardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT