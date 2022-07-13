U.S. Marines with 5th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, participate in a Water Survival Advanced course on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, April 13, 2022. WSA is the highest swim qualification Marines and sailors can obtain before moving onto the next echelon of becoming a Marine Corps Instructor of Water Survival. III MIG functions as the vanguard of III MEF, operating in the Indo-Pacific regions information environment, and supports Marine Air Ground Task Force operations with communications, intelligence, and supporting arms liaison capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Alexandria Nowell)
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.19.2022 04:40
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|850708
|VIRIN:
|220719-M-RJ196-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109113911
|Length:
|00:01:17
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 5th ANGLICO WSA, by Cpl Alexandria Nowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
