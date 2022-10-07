The Japanese American Society Iwakuni holds a Tanabata Star Festival for local residents and service members, families and personnel stationed at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, at the Lotus Cultural Center, July 10, 2022. Attendees saw a live taiko drum performance, got a taste of how mochi is made and learned the history behind the Tanabata Festival, a traditional Chinese and Japanese celebration commemorating the romantic story of two lovers, represented by the stars Vega and Altair, separated by the Milky Way Galaxy. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Taylor DiMartino)
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.19.2022 02:10
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|850703
|VIRIN:
|220710-N-CL550-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109113751
|Length:
|00:16:34
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Japanese American Society Iwakuni Tanabata Festival 2022 (B-Roll), by PO1 Taylor M DiMartino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT