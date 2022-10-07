Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Japanese American Society Iwakuni Tanabata Festival 2022 (B-Roll)

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    07.10.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Taylor M DiMartino 

    AFN Iwakuni

    The Japanese American Society Iwakuni holds a Tanabata Star Festival for local residents and service members, families and personnel stationed at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, at the Lotus Cultural Center, July 10, 2022. Attendees saw a live taiko drum performance, got a taste of how mochi is made and learned the history behind the Tanabata Festival, a traditional Chinese and Japanese celebration commemorating the romantic story of two lovers, represented by the stars Vega and Altair, separated by the Milky Way Galaxy. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Taylor DiMartino)

    Date Taken: 07.10.2022
    Date Posted: 07.19.2022 02:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 850703
    VIRIN: 220710-N-CL550-1001
    Filename: DOD_109113751
    Length: 00:16:34
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Japanese American Society Iwakuni Tanabata Festival 2022 (B-Roll), by PO1 Taylor M DiMartino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Mochi
    Taiko Drums
    Japanese American Society Iwakuni
    JAS Iwakuni
    Lotus Cultural Center
    Tanabata Star Festival

