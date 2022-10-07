Japanese American Society Iwakuni Tanabata Festival 2022 (B-Roll)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Japanese American Society Iwakuni holds a Tanabata Star Festival for local residents and service members, families and personnel stationed at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, at the Lotus Cultural Center, July 10, 2022. Attendees saw a live taiko drum performance, got a taste of how mochi is made and learned the history behind the Tanabata Festival, a traditional Chinese and Japanese celebration commemorating the romantic story of two lovers, represented by the stars Vega and Altair, separated by the Milky Way Galaxy. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Taylor DiMartino)