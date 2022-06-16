Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCAS Iwakuni Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron Change of Command Ceremony

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    06.16.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Taylor M DiMartino 

    AFN Iwakuni

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Jonathan Hutchison relinquishes command of Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron to Lt. Col. Jacob Schwinghammer during a ceremony on the parade deck of Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, June 16, 2022. The ceremony is a Marine Corps tradition which honors the off- going commanding officer’s effort and dedication while also recognizing the oncoming commanding officer’s commitment to the unit. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Taylor DiMartino)

    Date Taken: 06.16.2022
    Date Posted: 07.19.2022 02:09
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 850701
    VIRIN: 220616-N-CL550-1003
    Filename: DOD_109113742
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP 

    Ceremony
    MCAS Iwakuni
    III MEF Band
    Change of Command
    Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron
    H&HS
    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni
    Lt. Col. Jonathan Hutchison
    Lt. Col. Jacob Schwinghammer

