MCAS Iwakuni Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron Change of Command Ceremony

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Jonathan Hutchison relinquishes command of Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron to Lt. Col. Jacob Schwinghammer during a ceremony on the parade deck of Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, June 16, 2022. The ceremony is a Marine Corps tradition which honors the off- going commanding officer’s effort and dedication while also recognizing the oncoming commanding officer’s commitment to the unit. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Taylor DiMartino)