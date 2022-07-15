Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    35th MXS Airmen Conduct Extraction Exercise

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    07.15.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Leon Redfern 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The 35th Maintenance Squadron aircraft fuels system shop teamed up with the 35th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighters to create a training scenario where an individual loses consciousness due to lack of oxygen in a fuel cell.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2022
    Date Posted: 07.18.2022 21:46
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 850698
    VIRIN: 220715-F-F3703-1001
    Filename: DOD_109113738
    Length: 00:01:18
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 35th MXS Airmen Conduct Extraction Exercise, by A1C Leon Redfern, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    F-16
    Misawa
    35th Fighter Wing
    CE
    MXS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT