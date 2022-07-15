The 35th Maintenance Squadron aircraft fuels system shop teamed up with the 35th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighters to create a training scenario where an individual loses consciousness due to lack of oxygen in a fuel cell.
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.18.2022 21:46
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|850698
|VIRIN:
|220715-F-F3703-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109113738
|Length:
|00:01:18
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 35th MXS Airmen Conduct Extraction Exercise, by A1C Leon Redfern, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT