CBP U.S. Border Patrol Agent Angel Vasquez discusses the law enforcement support they are providing at The World Games 2022 in Birmingham, AL.
|07.13.2022
|07.18.2022 17:51
|Video Productions
|850688
|220713-H-PW680-004
|DOD_109113331
|00:01:37
|BIRMINGHAM, AL, US
|0
|0
This work, U.S. Border Patrol Provides Security Support for The World Games 22, by Michael Pope, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
