B-roll footage (no narration) of Ice Harbor Lock and Dam spillway weir 2021. Includes general shots of the dam as well as the weir. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers video.
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.18.2022 18:35
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|850683
|VIRIN:
|210714-A-XZ662-004
|Filename:
|DOD_109113295
|Length:
|00:00:25
|Location:
|WALLA WALLA, WA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Ice Harbor B-roll : D, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT