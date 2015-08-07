June 10, 2015 B-roll footage (no narration) of Ice Harbor Lock and Dam spillway weir. The 10th Anniversary of the installation of this fish passage weir was held on July 15, 2015. Includes general shots of the dam as well as the weir. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers video.
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2015
|Date Posted:
|07.18.2022 17:13
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|850674
|VIRIN:
|220217-A-XZ662-0057
|Filename:
|DOD_109113190
|Length:
|00:01:47
|Location:
|WALLA WALLA, WA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Ice Harbor Dam Weir B Roll Video, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT