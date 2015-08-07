Ice Harbor Dam Weir B Roll Video

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



June 10, 2015 B-roll footage (no narration) of Ice Harbor Lock and Dam spillway weir. The 10th Anniversary of the installation of this fish passage weir was held on July 15, 2015. Includes general shots of the dam as well as the weir. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers video.