    Dragon Battalion Recruiting Video (Version 2)

    JBLM, WA, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Scott Evans 

    189th Combined Arms Training Brigade

    Secondary recruitment video for Leaders interested in serving with the 3-358th Field Artillery Regiment, 189th Infantry Brigade, First Army Division - West.

    Date Taken: 07.18.2022
    Date Posted: 07.18.2022 16:26
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 850658
    VIRIN: 220718-A-LK945-560
    PIN: 220718
    Filename: DOD_109112961
    Length: 00:04:11
    Location: JBLM, WA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dragon Battalion Recruiting Video (Version 2), by SSG Scott Evans, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Dragon
    JBLM
    ColdSteel

