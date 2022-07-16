Vertical video clip of an Oklahoma Army National Guard UH-60 Black Hawk loading water in a bambi bucket to drop on the 702 fire in Blaine County, Oklahoma, July 16, 2022. (Oklahoma National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Mireille Merilice-Roberts
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.18.2022 15:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|850656
|Filename:
|DOD_109112866
|Length:
|00:00:47
|Location:
|OK, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, BROLL - Oklahoma National Guard Black Hawk drops water on 702 Fire - Vertical video, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT