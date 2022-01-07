U.S. Coast Guard Lt. j.g. Brandon Skelly, Public Affairs Officer at Air Station Traverse City talks about the open ramp day held at Air Station Traverse City, Michigan, July 1, 2022. The Air Station opens its doors to the public to view civilian and military aircraft performing in the air show at the National Cherry Festival. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Omar Faba)
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.18.2022 15:22
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|850650
|VIRIN:
|220707-G-KY623-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109112809
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|TRAVERSE CITY, MI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Traverse City open ramp day before National Cherry Festival, by PO3 Omar Faba, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT