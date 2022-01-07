Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Traverse City open ramp day before National Cherry Festival

    TRAVERSE CITY, MI, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Omar Faba 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 9

    U.S. Coast Guard Lt. j.g. Brandon Skelly, Public Affairs Officer at Air Station Traverse City talks about the open ramp day held at Air Station Traverse City, Michigan, July 1, 2022. The Air Station opens its doors to the public to view civilian and military aircraft performing in the air show at the National Cherry Festival. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Omar Faba)

    Date Taken: 07.01.2022
    Date Posted: 07.18.2022 15:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 850650
    VIRIN: 220707-G-KY623-1001
    Filename: DOD_109112809
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: TRAVERSE CITY, MI, US 

    This work, U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Traverse City open ramp day before National Cherry Festival, by PO3 Omar Faba, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USCG
    Air Station
    Traverse City
    Open Ramp
    National Cherry Festival

