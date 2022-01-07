U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Traverse City open ramp day before National Cherry Festival

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/850650" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Coast Guard Lt. j.g. Brandon Skelly, Public Affairs Officer at Air Station Traverse City talks about the open ramp day held at Air Station Traverse City, Michigan, July 1, 2022. The Air Station opens its doors to the public to view civilian and military aircraft performing in the air show at the National Cherry Festival. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Omar Faba)