    Logistics On Location: Seymour Johnson AFB Eagle Dining Facility, A Hot Ticket For Delicious Food

    UNITED STATES

    07.18.2022

    Video by Nutan Chada 

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    What's the backbone of any dining facility? The supply team of course! At Seymour Johnson AFB, the team at the Eagle Dining Facility work closely with DLA's Subsistence team to make sure the cook's have what they need to prepare delicious meals for the airmen. #DLATroopSupport #WarfighterFirst

    Date Taken: 07.18.2022
    Date Posted: 07.18.2022 13:36
