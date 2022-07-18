Logistics On Location: Seymour Johnson AFB Eagle Dining Facility, A Hot Ticket For Delicious Food

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



What's the backbone of any dining facility? The supply team of course! At Seymour Johnson AFB, the team at the Eagle Dining Facility work closely with DLA's Subsistence team to make sure the cook's have what they need to prepare delicious meals for the airmen. #DLATroopSupport #WarfighterFirst