15JUL22 2-2 SBCT SITREP Video

Bi-Weekly SITREP video for 2-2 SBCT. Events included a Change of Command for 1st Battalion, 17th Infantry Regiment. On July 14, Lt. Col. Jason Shick passed the guidon off to Lt. Col. Bucci on Watkins Field, Joint Base Lewis-McChord.



Another Change of Command happened for Charlie Company, 2D Brigade Support Battalion, where Capt. Erin Acree relinquished command to Capt. Jeffrey Davenport on Lancer Field July 14.



On July 15, Command Sgt. Maj. Robert Szymaszek led a formation esprit de corps run to Solo Point north of JBLM which included leaders from across the brigade.