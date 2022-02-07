Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tyler/Mabank Airshows 2022 Quick Clip

    TX, UNITED STATES

    07.02.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jacob Stephens 

    355th Wing

    A quick clip of the A-10 Demonstration Team at the airshows in Tyler and Mabank, Texas, July 1-2, 2022.

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jacob T. Stephens

    Date Taken: 07.02.2022
    Date Posted: 07.18.2022 12:33
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 850622
    VIRIN: 220702-F-CJ645-479
    Filename: DOD_109112349
    Length: 00:00:40
    Location: TX, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tyler/Mabank Airshows 2022 Quick Clip, by SSgt Jacob Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Airmen
    Airshow
    Airpower
    A-10 Thunderbolt II
    Recruiting
    A10demoteam

