A quick clip of the A-10 Demonstration Team at the airshows in Tyler and Mabank, Texas, July 1-2, 2022.
Video by Staff Sgt. Jacob T. Stephens
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.18.2022 12:33
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|850622
|VIRIN:
|220702-F-CJ645-479
|Filename:
|DOD_109112349
|Length:
|00:00:40
|Location:
|TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Tyler/Mabank Airshows 2022 Quick Clip, by SSgt Jacob Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
