MFGI Table Top Exercise B-Roll

Soldiers of the 181st Multifunctional Training Brigade along with Soldiers of their U.S. Army Reserve partner units participate in a Mobilization Force Generation Installation (MFGI) Large Scale Mobilization Operations (LSMO) table top exercise July 16-17, 2022, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The table top exercise is a proof of concept/rehearsal for LSMO at Fort McCoy and is used to exercise and validate Fort McCoy's ability to conduct post-mobilization and deployment operations. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Ryan Rayno)
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.18.2022 11:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|850617
|VIRIN:
|220717-A-FK859-069
|Filename:
|DOD_109112281
|Length:
|00:05:54
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
