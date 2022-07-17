MFGI Table Top Exercise B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers of the 181st Multifunctional Training Brigade along with Soldiers of their U.S. Army Reserve partner units participate in a Mobilization Force Generation Installation (MFGI) Large Scale Mobilization Operations (LSMO) table top exercise July 16-17, 2022, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The table top exercise is a proof of concept/rehearsal for LSMO at Fort McCoy and is used to exercise and validate Fort McCoy's ability to conduct post-mobilization and deployment operations. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Ryan Rayno)