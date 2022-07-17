Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MFGI Table Top Exercise B-Roll

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Ryan Rayno 

    181st Infantry Brigade

    Soldiers of the 181st Multifunctional Training Brigade along with Soldiers of their U.S. Army Reserve partner units participate in a Mobilization Force Generation Installation (MFGI) Large Scale Mobilization Operations (LSMO) table top exercise July 16-17, 2022, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The table top exercise is a proof of concept/rehearsal for LSMO at Fort McCoy and is used to exercise and validate Fort McCoy's ability to conduct post-mobilization and deployment operations. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Ryan Rayno)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2022
    Date Posted: 07.18.2022 11:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 850617
    VIRIN: 220717-A-FK859-069
    Filename: DOD_109112281
    Length: 00:05:54
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MFGI Table Top Exercise B-Roll, by SSG Ryan Rayno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    First Army
    Fort McCoy
    MOBEX
    MFGI
    LSMO

